CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Down 41.2% in August

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,600 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut CN Energy Group. to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

CN Energy Group. Trading Down 6.7%

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CNEY opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

