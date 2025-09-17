Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,159,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 54,350 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,050,000 after buying an additional 1,214,493 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.1%

CCEP stock opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $100.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

