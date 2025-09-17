Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $44.24 on Monday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $90,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,387.46. This represents a 23.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognex by 439.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

