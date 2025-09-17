Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Given New $875.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $710.00 to $875.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.60.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.5%

FIX opened at $778.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $668.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $276.44 and a 12-month high of $785.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total transaction of $6,917,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 188,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,078,940.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.