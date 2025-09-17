Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $710.00 to $875.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Comfort Systems USA traded as high as $782.46 and last traded at $781.85, with a volume of 397027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $753.69.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.60.

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total value of $964,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total value of $5,842,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $32,879,799.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after purchasing an additional 832,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $256,998,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 239,692 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

