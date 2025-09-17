Comparing Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) & Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL)

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) and Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Civeo and Candlewood Hotel”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Civeo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo $682.12 million 0.42 -$17.07 million ($2.43) -9.37 Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Candlewood Hotel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Civeo.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Civeo and Candlewood Hotel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 0.00

Civeo presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.63%. Given Civeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Profitability

This table compares Civeo and Candlewood Hotel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo -5.25% -12.76% -6.69% Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Civeo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Civeo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Civeo beats Candlewood Hotel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civeo

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs. It offers food, housekeeping, and maintenance services, as well as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communication systems, security, and logistics services, and camp management services. In addition, the company provides development activities for workforce accommodation facilities, including site selection, permitting, engineering and design, manufacturing management, and site construction services, as well as lodging and catering services. It serves oil, mining, engineering, and oilfield and mining service companies. Civeo Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Candlewood Hotel

(Get Free Report)

Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free First Night Kit’ complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary cooked to order’ breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.