Comparing ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) & PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) and ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PureCycle Technologies and ESGL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 4 2 3.33 ESGL 0 0 0 0 0.00

PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than ESGL.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -107.05% -23.78% ESGL N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and ESGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESGL has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and ESGL”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$289.14 million ($1.69) -7.95 ESGL $6.10 million N/A -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

ESGL has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of ESGL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies beats ESGL on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About ESGL

(Get Free Report)

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

