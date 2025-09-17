Comparing First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and QCR”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $1.62 billion 1.50 $228.83 million $2.50 10.17 QCR $597.39 million 2.19 $113.85 million $6.64 11.64

Profitability

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than QCR. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QCR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 19.41% 10.57% 1.42% QCR 19.43% 11.71% 1.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of QCR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Financial Bancorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Financial Bancorp. and QCR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 3 2 0 2.40 QCR 0 0 4 0 3.00

First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus target price of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. QCR has a consensus target price of $87.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.02%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than QCR.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QCR beats First Financial Bancorp. on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, and office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment, as well as equipment and leasehold improvement financing for franchisees; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; lease and equipment financing services; and currency payments, foreign exchange hedging, and other advisory products. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

