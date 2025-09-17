Comparing Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) and SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) and SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and SThree”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International $1.12 billion 0.92 $8.73 million $1.59 31.25 SThree $1.91 billion N/A $63.51 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

SThree has higher revenue and earnings than Heidrick & Struggles International.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heidrick & Struggles International and SThree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International 0 1 1 0 2.50 SThree 0 0 0 0 0.00

Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.64%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than SThree.

Profitability

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and SThree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International 2.92% 14.85% 6.24% SThree N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats SThree on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About SThree

(Get Free Report)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, the Netherlands, Japan, Dubai, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. SThree plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

