Comparing Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) & L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) and L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and L.B. Foster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal -0.42% -0.61% -0.30% L.B. Foster 7.19% 3.64% 1.88%

Risk & Volatility

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L.B. Foster has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal $57.10 billion 0.43 $2.31 billion ($0.03) -253.33 L.B. Foster $530.77 million 0.55 $42.95 million $3.32 8.31

This table compares Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and L.B. Foster”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has higher revenue and earnings than L.B. Foster. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L.B. Foster, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of L.B. Foster shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of L.B. Foster shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and L.B. Foster, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal 0 0 0 0 0.00 L.B. Foster 1 1 0 0 1.50

L.B. Foster has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.42%. Given L.B. Foster’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe L.B. Foster is more favorable than Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal.

Summary

L.B. Foster beats Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets. It is also involved in construction; waste processing and recycling; supplying electricity, gas, and heat; and the provision of coal-based chemical products, petrochemicals, electronic materials, materials and components for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber, and composite products. In addition, the company offers computer systems engineering and consulting, IT-enabled outsourcing, and other services. The company was formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and changed its name to Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products. This segment also provides engineered concrete railroad ties, friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring systems and equipment including wheel impact load detection systems, wayside data collection and management systems, and rockfall, flood, earthworks, and bridge strike monitoring; and aftermarket services. The Infrastructure Solutions segment manufactures precast concrete products for use as restrooms, concession stands, and protective storage buildings under the CXT brand for national, state, and municipal parks; and manufactures sounds walls, bridge beams, box culverts, septic tanks, and other custom pre-stressed and precast concrete products. This segment also provides steel bridge products; corrosion protection solutions; concrete-reinforced steel grid decking, open steel grid deck, aluminum bridge railing, and stay-in-place steel bridge forms; cuts, threads, and paints pipe; threading services for water well applications; protective pipeline coating services; and turnkey solutions for metering and injection systems for oil and gas markets. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

