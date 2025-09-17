Comparing SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) and VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and VCI Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $637.77 million 6.42 $77.05 million $2.18 49.51 VCI Global $27.83 million 11.17 $7.87 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than VCI Global.

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VCI Global has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SPS Commerce and VCI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 5 5 0 2.50 VCI Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $165.80, suggesting a potential upside of 53.62%. Given SPS Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than VCI Global.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and VCI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 11.79% 12.10% 10.08% VCI Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of VCI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats VCI Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment, an electronic data interchange solution that scales as a business grows, where companies use a single system to manage orders and logistics from various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces; and Analytics product that enables organizations to enhance visibility into how products are selling through a single connection across various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces, as well as enhances access and usage of sales and inventory data through a combination of analytics applications, network of connections, and industry-leading expertise. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which simplifies the communication of robust, accurate item data by automatically translating item attributes, and hierarchies; and community product that allows organizations to accelerate digitization of their supply chain and improve collaboration with suppliers through change management and onboarding programs. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About VCI Global

(Get Free Report)

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions. In addition, the company engages in corporate and business advisory services in corporate finance, corporate structuring and restructuring, equity investment, and merger and acquisition; listings on recognized stock exchanges; fintech advisory; technology development; and computer software programming. Further, it is involved in provision of artificial intelligence; image processing; communication; networking and process control software services; money lending services; education and training services; real estate management consultancy services; and leasing and operational management of resort properties. The company serves its products to small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies, as well as to publicly traded conglomerates across various industries. VCI Global Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.