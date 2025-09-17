Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 2,870 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,870.

CPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,750 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,625 to GBX 2,700 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,900 in a report on Thursday, September 11th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPG

Compass Group Price Performance

About Compass Group

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 2,568 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,344 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,853. The company has a market capitalization of £43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,989.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,578.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,566.06.

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of $42.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2024. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 30 countries and employs and engages with c. 580,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.