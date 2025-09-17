Compass Point Begins Coverage on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Investment analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

NASDAQ APLD opened at $19.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 6.64.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 201,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,468. The trade was a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $6,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $40,582,123.54. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 506,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,675. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

