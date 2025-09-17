Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIFR. Macquarie upped their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIFR

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 667,010 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $4,075,431.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 93,667,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,308,040.07. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $8,982,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,942,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,743,744.82. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,811,532 shares of company stock worth $71,140,642 in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cipher Mining by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 18.4% in the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 13.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.