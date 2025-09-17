Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Equities research analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MARA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 6.35.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $546,334.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 353,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,206.80. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $226,580.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,327.66. The trade was a 20.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,463. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

