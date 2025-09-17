Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

