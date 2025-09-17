Contrasting California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 13.20% 10.97% 1.40% ACNB 15.64% 10.22% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $184.56 million 3.02 $5.43 million $0.87 19.71 ACNB $132.20 million 3.50 $31.85 million $2.69 16.42

This table compares California BanCorp and ACNB”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ACNB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than California BanCorp. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for California BanCorp and ACNB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 ACNB 0 0 3 0 3.00

California BanCorp currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%. ACNB has a consensus price target of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.50%. Given California BanCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than ACNB.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of California BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

California BanCorp beats ACNB on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and personal clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

