Contrasting Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) and Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) and Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 0 2 0 0 2.00 Berkeley Group 0 2 0 2 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap -1.69% -1.99% -1.49% Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Marcus & Millichap pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap pays out -161.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Berkeley Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $696.06 million 1.78 -$12.36 million ($0.31) -102.61 Berkeley Group $3.18 billion 1.50 $489.30 million N/A N/A

Berkeley Group has higher revenue and earnings than Marcus & Millichap.

Summary

Berkeley Group beats Marcus & Millichap on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

