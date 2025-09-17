Contrasting Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) & Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Meritage Homes pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Taylor Wimpey pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Meritage Homes pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meritage Homes has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Meritage Homes and Taylor Wimpey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Homes 0 5 4 1 2.60 Taylor Wimpey 1 2 0 1 2.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Meritage Homes currently has a consensus target price of $87.71, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Meritage Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meritage Homes is more favorable than Taylor Wimpey.

98.4% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Meritage Homes has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meritage Homes and Taylor Wimpey”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Homes $6.40 billion 0.85 $786.19 million $11.12 6.87 Taylor Wimpey $4.37 billion 1.08 $433.99 million N/A N/A

Meritage Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Homes and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Homes 10.27% 12.37% 8.59% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Meritage Homes beats Taylor Wimpey on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also offers title and escrow, mortgage, insurance, and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

