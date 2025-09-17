Contrasting YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) & Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ – Get Free Report) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares YogaWorks and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 9.27% 7.52% 5.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YogaWorks and Strategic Education”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education $1.22 billion 1.60 $112.68 million $4.81 16.93

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for YogaWorks and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Strategic Education 0 0 3 0 3.00

Strategic Education has a consensus target price of $99.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Strategic Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Strategic Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Strategic Education beats YogaWorks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates Capella University that provides post-secondary education; Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

