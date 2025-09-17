Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Up 77.5% in August

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 71,700 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the August 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Coppernico Metals Price Performance
Shares of CPPMF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Coppernico Metals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Coppernico Metals Company Profile
