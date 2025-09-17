Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Up 77.5% in August

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 71,700 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the August 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Coppernico Metals Price Performance

Shares of CPPMF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Coppernico Metals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Coppernico Metals Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

