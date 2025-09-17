COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CDP opened at $30.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.93.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 10.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 263.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

