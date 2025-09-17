Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 19 target price on the stock.

Corero Network Security Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CNS opened at GBX 9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £48.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,400.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corero Network Security has a 12 month low of GBX 8.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 29.30.

Get Corero Network Security alerts:

Insider Activity at Corero Network Security

In other news, insider Chris Goulden acquired 220,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, with a total value of £19,823.76. Company insiders own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.