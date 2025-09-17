CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citizens Jmp currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.16.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.39. CoreWeave has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 915,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $91,675,507.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 397,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,835,363.55. The trade was a 69.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,831,764 shares of company stock worth $981,444,059 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

