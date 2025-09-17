Cormark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$20.00 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.29.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$8.52 and a one year high of C$19.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,900.00. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

