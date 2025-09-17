Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,077.40. The trade was a 25.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,753,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,735,000 after acquiring an additional 951,637 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,919,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,754,000 after buying an additional 33,097 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,159,000 after buying an additional 1,200,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,380,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,759,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,881,000 after buying an additional 797,822 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

