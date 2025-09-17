Crane NXT’s (CXT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.21% from the company’s current price.

Crane NXT Trading Down 0.9%

CXT stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.79 million. Analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the second quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 4,080.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 87.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Crane NXT by 120.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

