Crane NXT’s (CXT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.21% from the company’s current price.
Crane NXT Trading Down 0.9%
CXT stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.37.
Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.79 million. Analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crane NXT Company Profile
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
