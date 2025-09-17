Craneware (LON:CRW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 2,850 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,871 price target on shares of Craneware in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Craneware from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,873.67.

CRW stock opened at GBX 2,472.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £875.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5,817.58 and a beta of 0.28. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,330 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,580. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,282.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,024.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.

