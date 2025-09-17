Critical Analysis: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) vs. SURGE COMPONENT (OTCMKTS:SPRS)

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) and SURGE COMPONENT (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicor and SURGE COMPONENT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor $359.06 million 6.51 $6.13 million $1.46 35.66 SURGE COMPONENT $31.21 million 0.48 $830,000.00 $0.15 17.13

Profitability

Vicor has higher revenue and earnings than SURGE COMPONENT. SURGE COMPONENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vicor and SURGE COMPONENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor 15.44% 11.32% 9.96% SURGE COMPONENT 2.65% 4.44% 3.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vicor and SURGE COMPONENT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor 0 1 0 1 3.00 SURGE COMPONENT 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vicor currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.40%. Given Vicor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vicor is more favorable than SURGE COMPONENT.

Risk & Volatility

Vicor has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SURGE COMPONENT has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Vicor shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Vicor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.0% of SURGE COMPONENT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vicor beats SURGE COMPONENT on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories. It also design, sells, and service custom power systems solutions. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in the aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, satellites, factory automation, instrumentation, test equipment, transportation, telecommunications and networking infrastructure and vehicles, and transportation markets. Vicor Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About SURGE COMPONENT

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones. The company also provides resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. Its products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

