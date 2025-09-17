Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,200 at Jefferies Financial Group

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,200 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Croda International to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,100 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,000 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,150.

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 2,556 on Monday. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,636.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,866.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,659.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 72.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Croda International will post 181.8307268 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Danuta Gray bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,600 per share, for a total transaction of £33,800. Also, insider Steve Foots bought 3,815 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,617 per share, for a total transaction of £99,838.55. Insiders have bought a total of 11,343 shares of company stock worth $29,823,659 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

