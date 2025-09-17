CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform Rating

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after purchasing an additional 127,086 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 171,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

