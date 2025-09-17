Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:CW opened at $513.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $487.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.30. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.88 and a 52 week high of $525.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.