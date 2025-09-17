Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.30 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 79.90 ($1.09). Approximately 1,545,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 927,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.20 ($1.11).

Custodian Property Income REIT Trading Down 1.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £368.79 million, a PE ratio of 918.39 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.