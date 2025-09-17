D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humacyte from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

HUMA stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.87. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 591,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $934,862.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 591,685 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $934,862.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,482,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Humacyte by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 901,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 92,708 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

