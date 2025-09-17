D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

CANF stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 1.08% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

