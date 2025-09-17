Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $209.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.12. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.18 and a 1-year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%.Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Melius Research raised Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,212.10. The trade was a 55.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

