Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Stock Position Raised by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,987,000 after buying an additional 926,901 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,801,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,760,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,666,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after buying an additional 227,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.96.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.0%

DRI stock opened at $209.97 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.18 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total transaction of $160,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,189.50. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

