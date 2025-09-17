Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.1667.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVE. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price target on Dave and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dave from $179.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Dave from $239.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Dave
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Dave
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dave by 4,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Dave in the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dave in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,758,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in Dave in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,442,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dave Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of DAVE stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. Dave has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $286.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Dave announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the fintech company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Dave Company Profile
Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dave
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.