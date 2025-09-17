Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $468.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.16. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

