Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$72.91 and last traded at C$73.60. Approximately 155,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 169,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.72.

Specifically, insider Liam Michael Mcfarlane sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.58, for a total transaction of C$257,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$564,285.02. This represents a 31.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFY shares. Desjardins raised Definity Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC set a C$80.00 price objective on Definity Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.20.

Definity Financial Stock Down 1.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.06. The company has a market cap of C$8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.16.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

