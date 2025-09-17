Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLI

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $39,884.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 217,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,169.78. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 242,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,058.68. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,799. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,766,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,042 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,692,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 339.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 113,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 52,568 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.