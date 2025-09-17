DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.6364.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,378,000 after buying an additional 2,172,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,961,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $24,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -13.50%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

