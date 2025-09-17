Desjardins Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$14.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$8.09 and a 52 week high of C$14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$908.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.46.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.91, for a total value of C$79,370.68. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 62,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.41, for a total value of C$832,761.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,908. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

