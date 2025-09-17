Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Genus (LON:GNS) Stock

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,900.
Genus Price Performance
Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 81.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genus had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genus will post 70.9644323 EPS for the current year.
About Genus
Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.
