Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $2,524,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 41.8% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

