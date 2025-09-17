Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Approximately 387,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,663,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.17 ($0.13).
Digital 9 Infrastructure Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.73 million and a P/E ratio of -20.24.
About Digital 9 Infrastructure
The proposal was approved by the shareholders on 25 March 2024 (99.89% of votes in favour).
As announced on 11 October 2024, InfraRed has been appointed as the Company’s investment manager and AIFM.
