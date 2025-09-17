Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 26,618.5% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 186,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after purchasing an additional 185,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 3,989.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dillard’s by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $394.33.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS stock opened at $595.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.24 and a 12-month high of $596.49.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.87. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 8.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.