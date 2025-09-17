Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Short Interest Down 25.3% in August

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 45,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 103.0% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.6%

AAPD stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

