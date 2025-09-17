Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 29th (NYSEARCA:EDZ)

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, September 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, September 28th.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.71% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (EDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDZ was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.