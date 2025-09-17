Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, September 29th (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, September 28th.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 0.3%

SPXS opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 151,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 74,056 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

